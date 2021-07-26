Person County woman with long-term COVID-19 symptoms urges vaccinations

Extra time taking a test

Help pumping gas

Use of a service animals would be allowed in restricted areas.

PERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saying "COVID is definitely real," Monica McGhee from Person County is urging others to get the vaccine."At first, I was hesitant about taking it then I caught it," McGhee said. "I was ready for my vaccine, because I said I never want to experience those symptoms like I did with COVID. Because those symptoms -- they are no joke."McGhee was diagnosed with COVID-19 back in January."I woke up with a bad headache. I had a burning in my chest that didn't go away," said McGhee.Two months later those symptoms did go away, but now it's July, and others still linger."Your taste is never the same -- feeling tired all the time. It's been a challenge. I believe I have developed anxiety because of COVID because I was so scared," said McGhee.McGhee is what some health leaders would consider a survivor with long-term symptoms of COVID.Which can include symptoms she describes and these: Lack of concentration, difficulty breathing, dizziness, and cough.On Monday, the Biden Administration announced COVID-19 long haulers may qualify for benefits under the American Disabilities Act, a 31-year-old law protects people with disabilities from discrimination.The Department of Justice and Health and Human Services released guidelines Monday for how long-haulers could receive reasonable accommodations if their symptoms are a physical or mental impairment and substantially limits their lifestyle.Long-haulers would first have to be assessed to see whether they qualify for special accommodations.Here are some examples of assistance someone might get:The Office for Civil Rights of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) has aIf you believe that an entity covered by HHS civil-rights laws has violated your rights protected under these authorities, you may