AMBER Alert issued for 3-year-old in Mint Hill

MINT HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert was issued Thursday evening for a missing 3-year-old near Charlotte.

The Mint Hill Police Department is searching for Adalyn Mae Hochstetler who was reported missing just before 8:30 p.m.

Adalyn is described as 3 feet tall, weighing 30 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a jean skirt and pink shirt.

Adalyn was last seen with Kelsi Lyn Hochstetler,30, at 3300 Dan Hood Road in Mint Hill, North Carolina driving a 2018 black Optima LX with License plate number FFF3959.

Kelsi is described as 5 foot 4 inches with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Mint Hill Police Department immediately at (704) 889-2231, or call 911 or* HP.

