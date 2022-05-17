Sports

Former UNC player Ademola Okulaja dies at 46

Former UNC forward Ademola Okulaja is seen playing for Germany in the World Basketball Championships on Aug. 27, 2006, in Saitama, Japan. (Mark J. Terrill)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Ademola Okulaja, a former University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill men's basketball player, has died. He was 46.

Our newsgathering partners at the News & Observer confirmed his death with the university on Tuesday.

Okulaja played for the Tar Heels from 1995-99, spanning the end of iconic coach Dean Smith's career and into the Bill Guthridge era.

He was a part of two Final Four teams and counted stars Vince Carter and Antwan Jamison among his teammates.



The 6-foot-9 Okulaja was a native of Nigeria but moved to Germany as a child.

Okulaja averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds as a senior in 1998-99. He was named first-team All-ACC that season.

He later played professionally in Europe and represented Germany in two FIBA World Cup tournaments.

His cause of death has not been revealed.

Read more at the N&O.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportschapel hillncobituarybasketballunc tar heels
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Fayetteville woman found murdered was pregnant, family members say
NC Primary Election: What to know before you vote
NY teen found dead in SC after 13 years; Sex offender charged
Voting goes 'smoothly' across NC on primary election day
Durham voters turnout on Primary Election day
FDA authorizes Pfizer COVID-19 booster shots for children ages 5 to 11
Amber Heard cross-examined about fights with Johnny Depp
Show More
Pedestrian struck and killed on Cumberland Road in Fayetteville
Congress dives into UFOs, but no signs of extraterrestrials
You can now order 3rd round of free at-home COVID-19 tests
Man accused of killing 2 in Fayetteville dies
In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says 'evil will not win'
More TOP STORIES News