Airlifted to US: 30 cruise-ship passengers injured, 4 critically in Bahamas bus crash

Injured cruise ship passengers were flown back to the United States on Monday evening after a bus crash in the Bahamas.More than 30 people were injured in that crash.Four tourists were critically injured according to the National Emergency Management Agency.An American C-130 airlifted those victims to South Florida. All four were transported to Broward Health Fort Lauderdale.Doctors said their injuries were too serious to treat in the Bahamas.Authorities said the bus was carrying passengers from the Carnival Ecstasy when it flipped. The ship departed from Jacksonville two days ago.