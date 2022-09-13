Ruling expected soon in lawsuit over Alamance County Confederate statue

Alamance County commissioners want a judge to hear the case brought by the NAACP right away rather than go to trial over a Confederate statue in downtown Graham.

GRAHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina NAACP wants a Confederate monument removed from in front of the old Alamance County courthouse in Graham.

The location has been the subject of several sometimes violent protests in the past two years.

The civil rights organization filed a lawsuit against Alamance County Commissioners.

On Monday, commissioners filed a motion for the judge to hear the case now.

The NAACP opposes that motion saying it wants a trial.

The hearing lasted about three hours Monday. The court is expected to announce a decision on the motion Tuesday afternoon.

There are currently 42 Confederate monuments on North Carolina county courthouse grounds.