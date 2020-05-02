Coronavirus

Aldi opens new Raleigh location one month early to help give people access to food during COVID-19 pandemic

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Aldi opened a new Raleigh location one month ahead of schedule.

The new store is located in the 6300 block of Creedmoor Road.

Lidl store in Cary going forward with opening despite COVID-19 pandemic

The location was slated to open in June but Aldi told ABC11 it's working to open stores where it can safely to give people more access to food and household essentials during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of the world's largest suppliers says this is reason behind the toilet paper shortage

A statement from Krysta Cearley, Salisbury's division vice president for ALDI read:

At ALDI, we know now, more than ever, our service to the communities we serve is critical during these unprecedented times.

We have been focusing all of our efforts on ensuring food and household goods are available in our existing stores. Now, to offer even more people access to ALDI high-quality, affordable groceries, we've been working to open new stores where can do so safely.

We're excited to share that ALDI is now serving more Raleigh, NC, customers with our newest store at 6300 Creedmoor Rd, Raleigh, NC. As we continue keeping our stores cleaned and stocked, and our employees and customers safe, we look forward to also supporting even more local Raleigh residents."
