abc11 together

Join the fight against ALS

ABC11 Together highlights the strength of the human spirit, good deeds, community needs, and how our viewers can help

Your participation in the Walk to Defeat ALS has a direct impact on people living with ALS and their families at the local level.

Join the ABC11 family in the Walk to Defeat ALS as we honor the memory of our friend and coworker Larry Stogner, who lost his battle with ALS in 2016.

Donate to the Stogner Strong Team

Every 90 minutes a person in this country is diagnosed with ALS and every 90 minutes another person will lose their battle against this disease.

ALS is a fatal neurodegenerative disease that causes a person's brain to disconnect from their muscles. They lose the ability to walk, talk, eat, and eventually breathe.

That's why ABC11 is committed to the fight against ALS. Each year, we walk to raise awareness and funds in hopes that one day there will be a cure.

This year's Triangle event takes place on Saturday, April 23 at Halifax Mall in downtown Raleigh. Check-in begins at 9 am with the Walk beginning an hour later. To join our team, click here.

Your donation to the ALS Walk helps to bring education, support, and access to care to those in our area directly impacted by this disease.

Together, we can defeat ALS and provide hope to people and their families living with the disease.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighhealthalssocietyabc11 togethereventscommunity
Copyright © 2022 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TOGETHER
New version of 'Oklahoma!' headed to DPAC
SPONSORED: Making Mental Health Approachable
Trolls LIVE! lands at Duke Energy Center for the Performing Arts
2022 Tobacco Road Marathon to take place Sunday
TOP STORIES
LIVE: UNC professor Jim Kitchen goes to space
Severe storms, including isolated tornadoes, possible today
Teen who died at FL park was turned away from other rides: cousin
Brian Laundrie's parents ask court to dismiss Petito family lawsuit
Biden planning to tap oil reserve to control gas prices
Meet the Durham dad with the ultimate UNC fan cave
DNA leads detectives to crack 40 year old murder case
Show More
Ukrainian president says defense is at a 'turning point'
Dreamville shining light on Raleigh minority-owned businesses
Delayed, but not deterred, Tar Heels arrive in New Orleans
U.S. Navy plane crashes in Eastern Shore; 1 dead, 2 injured
Authorities find body of missing Nevada teen Naomi Irion
More TOP STORIES News