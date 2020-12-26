Amber Alert canceled for missing 3-year-old girl out of Gastonia

31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate Courtesy of the North Carolina Department of Public Safety

GASTONIA, N.C. (WTVD) -- The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has canceled its Amber Alert for a 3-year-old missing from Gastonia.NCDPS described 3-year-old Kaysie Jay Lipscomb as standing 2 feet tall, weighing 40 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing blue tights with polka dots and snowflakes.Gastonia Police were looking for 31-year-old Raheem Tyshawn Pate. He is described as standing 5-feet 11-inches tall and weighs 250 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and is missing two teeth.Authorities believed Pate was driving a white 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with NC license plate number HLE-9661.NCDPS did not provide any further details on the status of Lipscomb or Pate's whereabouts.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Gastonia Police Department at (704) 866-6702 or call 911.