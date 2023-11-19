AMBER Alert canceled for missing 11-month-old boy in Mebane

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert for a missing 11-month-old in Alamance County was canceled, according to the North Carolina Center of Missing Children

The Mebane Police Department is searching for Deonte Tayborn. He is described as a black male, 2 feet tall, weighing 25 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue onesie with clouds.

Police said the child is believed to be with his father Deonte Taborn, 30, he is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a denim outfit.

Mebane police said the child was taken from 301 West Washington Street and is believed to be heading toward Person County.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Mebane Police Department immediately at (336) 264-5611, or call 911.