AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old boy in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child, 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk.

Kayson is described as Black, male and is approximately 1 foot 6 inches long and weighs 30 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes. The baby was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and a gray jacket.

He has curly hair.

The infant is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk, 23, who is described as Black, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a gray jacket.

Police said he has an "afro" hairstyle.

They were last seen at 2415 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro

They could be traveling in a red or Burgandy Saturn Vue with a broken rear window.

Anyone with information on this AMBER Alert is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2435 or call 911 or* HP.