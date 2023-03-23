AMBER Alert issued for missing 9-month-old boy in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Greensboro Police Department is searching for a missing child, 9-month-old Kayson Osiah Monk.
Kayson is described as Black, male and is approximately 1 foot 6 inches long and weighs 30 pounds.
He has black hair and brown eyes. The baby was last seen wearing a white shirt, gray sweatpants and a gray jacket.
He has curly hair.
The infant is believed to be with Deon Lamar Monk, 23, who is described as Black, 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighing 170 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing multi-colored shorts and a gray jacket.
Police said he has an "afro" hairstyle.
They were last seen at 2415 Phillips Ave. in Greensboro
They could be traveling in a red or Burgandy Saturn Vue with a broken rear window.
Anyone with information on this AMBER Alert is asked to call the Greensboro Police Department immediately at (336) 373-2435 or call 911 or* HP.