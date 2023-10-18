AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old boy out of Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- An AMBER Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old out of Stanly County.

The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is searching for Jasper O'Ryan Creese.

Jasper is described as White, approximately 3 feet tall, weighing 27 pounds. He has blonde hair and brown eyes.

The boy is believed to be with Charity Walters Creese, authorities said.

The sheriff's office did not say the relationship between the missing child and the woman but described her as a 33-year-old White woman about 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 195 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office said Creese left her home in Albemarle and is traveling in a dark gray 2011 Acura RDX with NC license tag number 6540SB. The direction of travel is not known.

The vehicle reportedly has Anime stickers on the back, a peace sign, and a Save the Honey Bees sticker.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office immediately at (704) 984-2312 or call 911 or* HP.