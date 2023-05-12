AMBER Alert issued for missing girl from Stanly County

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Stanly County Sheriff's Office is searching for a missing teen, 16-year-old Stephanie Michele Morton.

An AMBER Alert has been issued.

Stephanie is described as a White female. about 5 feet 4 inches tall, weighing 175 pounds. She has red hair and blue eyes

Stephanie Michele Morton Stanly County Sheriff's Office

She is believed to be with Duane Howard Bartlett. 30.

The suspect is described as a White man, driving a red in color passenger car

Images of the red car Stephanie is believed to have left in. Stanly County Sheriff's Office

Stephanie was last seen leaving South Stanly High School on Thursday morning in the suspect vehicle.

If you have any information regarding this case, call the Stanly County Sheriff's Office immediately or call 911 or* HP.

