Amber Alert for reportedly abducted 3-year-old 'rescinded;' status of child remains unclear

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 3-year-old boy who was reportedly kidnapped by his father a week ago had had an Amber Alert issued and rescinded within the last 24 hours.

Fayetteville Police Department issued an Amber Alert for Robert Parker Jr. just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Investigators then said they had been informed at 1 a.m. on June 21 that the boy had been abducted from his home on Ireland Drive by his father, Robert Paul Parker Sr.

Officers said the abduction had actually taken place back on or around June 14 and Parker Sr. did not have custody rights with the boy

Parker Sr. held Parker Jr. in his arms during a standoff with police in August 2022 at the same home on Ireland Drive. He was charged with child abuse and resisting an officer in connection to that standoff.

Just before 10 a.m., Fayetteville Police Department said that Parker Sr. had been charged with violating a domestic violence protection order. The department confirmed at this time that the Amber Alert remained active.

Then at 4 p.m., the department "rescinded" the Amber Alert, saying investigators had become "aware of additional information."

Fayetteville Police Department has not said whether officers know where Parker Jr. is at the moment or if the child is safe.

