A desperate search is underway for a 13-year-old girl who was snatched from her front yard in Lumberton by an unidentified man Monday morning.An Amber Alert has been issued for Hania Noelia Aguilar.Officials have set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871The abduction happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while Hania was waiting to go to school.Police said the eighth-grader had taken her aunt's keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop.Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984."I want for him to remember that he is a son, he has a mother, probably sisters," said family member Maria Bonilla. "For him to have a heart. To put his hand on his heart and think about his family if someone would take his mother, sisters or a member of his own family. That's all.""Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference.This makes me hold my gun a little bit tighter," said neighbor Keith Bellamy. "Due to the simple fact that I have my wife, my children, and family with me. And it makes me very uncomfortable. In the process of feeling uncomfortable, I have an extra security blanket around my wife around my house."Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.If anyone sees Hania or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.