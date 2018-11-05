Amber Alert: 13-year-old abducted from outside family's Lumberton home Monday morning

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) --
A desperate search is underway for a 13-year-old girl who was snatched from her front yard in Lumberton by an unidentified man Monday morning.

An Amber Alert has been issued for Hania Noelia Aguilar.

Officials have set up a special tip line for information related to her disappearance. The tip line number is (910) 272-5871



The abduction happened just before 7 a.m. at Rosewood Mobile Home Park off East Elizabethtown Road while Hania was waiting to go to school.

Police said the eighth-grader had taken her aunt's keys to start the vehicle to prepare to leave for the bus stop.

Witnesses said the man had a yellow bandanna over his face, so they did not get a good look at him.

They said he grabbed Hania and forced her into a stolen green 2002 Ford Expedition with South Carolina tag NWS984.

"I want for him to remember that he is a son, he has a mother, probably sisters," said family member Maria Bonilla. "For him to have a heart. To put his hand on his heart and think about his family if someone would take his mother, sisters or a member of his own family. That's all."

"Our main concern right now is getting this young lady back to her family," Lumberton Police Department Chief Michael McNeill said during a news conference.

This makes me hold my gun a little bit tighter," said neighbor Keith Bellamy. "Due to the simple fact that I have my wife, my children, and family with me. And it makes me very uncomfortable. In the process of feeling uncomfortable, I have an extra security blanket around my wife around my house."

Hania is approximately 5 feet tall and 126 pounds. She has black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue shirt with flowers and blue jeans.

If anyone sees Hania or the vehicle, please contact Sgt. Pete Locklear at the Lumberton Police Department (910) 671-3845 immediately.
