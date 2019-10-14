American Airlines flight makes emergency landing at RDU after reports of smoke from cockpit

MORRISVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- An American Airlines plane flying from Charlotte to Virginia made an emergency landing at RDU Sunday evening after reports of smoke out of the cockpit, according to officials.Crews onboard flight AA4911 declared the flight an emergency after reporting a smoke odor.Around 6:45 p.m., first responders arrived at the scene to examine the plane.The plane was carrying 45 passengers, according to officials at RDU.There were no reports of injuries aboard the plane.