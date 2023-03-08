Check out North America's first and only indoor ski and snowboard resort with REAL snow!

Big SNOW is North America's first and only indoor ski, snowboard resort!

EAST RUTHERFORD, New Jersey -- Big SNOW American Dream is an indoor winter wonderland for ski and snowboard enthusiasts.

With more than two feet of snow and over four acres of shreddable mountain, it's North America's first and only indoor ski and snowboard resort.

"The good part about being indoors is that its 28 degrees all the time and the terrain is perfect.

There is no ice, no slush, no mud, no rocks," says Resort Chief, Mark Dobrowolski.

The resort is known for its Terrain Based Learning, which means the slopes are designed in the best way for a beginner to learn how to ski or snowboard.

There's also an area called 'Snow Play with an igloo and sled for kids and families to enjoy the snow.

"We have tunnels, slides, we have sledding" says Deobrowolski, "and basically (anything to) just play in the snow."