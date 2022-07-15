Chapel Hill couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances: ABC11 Troubleshooter

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A home warranty is designed to give you peace of mind that when something in your home breaks you are protected, but a Chapel Hill couple has had nothing but frustration and heartache with two recent home warranty claims.
Susan and John Hausmann have had problems with their refrigerator and washing machine.
"When I come in sometimes I have to hold it as I don't want it coming off the pedestal," Susan said about her constantly shaking washing machine. "If I have one towel in there that's all I can put in because it will just vibrate."
Besides dealing with laundry troubles, the Hausmanns also have problems with their refrigerator as certain items get frozen depending on where they are placed. Plus, they say the ice machine in their freezer keeps jamming. The couple has a warranty through American Home Shield, which did send a technician and ordered parts to fix the issues. However, John said that's when the problems really started.
"He was sent the parts but he never acknowledge receipt of the parts or came out here and installed them," John explained.
The Hausmanns said they called American Home Shield several times.
"They kept saying 'we will elevate this to the next level' and the next level never came through," John said.
After months of going back and forth with the warranty company they reached out to Troubleshooter Diane Wilson and Wilson got in touch with American Home Shield who provided this statement.
"We take great pride in providing quality service and valuable protection to our customers. If we fail to meet these expectations, we work to do the right thing and ensure the situation is properly resolved. We have reviewed Mr. and Mrs. Hausmann's situation, and it appears there was a breakdown in communication. We sincerely apologize for the delays and frustration this caused them. Our customer care team is working closely with Mr. and Mrs. Hausmann and has made them aware that we will cover the cost to replace their refrigerator and washing machine. We are currently awaiting their decision to move forward and will continue to stay in close contact with them. We deeply value our relationship with Mr. and Mrs. Hausmann and look forward to serving them in the future."
American Home Shield's customer care team worked with the couple and instead of fixing the appliances, the Hausmanns now have a brand new washing machine and refrigerator.
"So all the problems that we had have now been solved and we are going forward happily ever after," John said.
When it comes to home warranty companies, it's key to read the fine print in your contract to see what is covered and what is not. You could also be required to pay out-of-pocket fees to handle everything being covered.
Check out other Troubleshooter investigations
Chapel Hill couple with home warranty frustrations get new appliances: ABC11 Troubleshooter
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News