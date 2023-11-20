Man killed in Raleigh vehicle crash on Anderson Drive

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was killed in a vehicle crash Monday afternoon, Raleigh Police said.

Officers responded just before 2:50 p.m. to the 2700 block of Anderson Drive where a vehicle had crashed and flipped on its side.

Police said a man died from his injuries received in the crash but had not yet identified the victim.

Anderson Drive remains closed between White Oak Road and Oxford Drive as police investigate.

No other details were immediately released.

An ABC11 crew is working to gather more information.