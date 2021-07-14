$30M federal lawsuit filed in Andrew Brown Jr. case

The attorneys will talk about the lawsuit during a press conference in Elizabeth City. You can watch the press conference live at 12 p.m. in the above video player.
Brown Jr. is the man who was shot and killed by Pasquotank County deputies during a 44-second interaction on April 21.
Deputies arrived to serve a warrant on Brown which was related to an undercover drug investigation. The deputies pointed weapons at Brown and begane shouting commands for him to surrender as soon as they jumped out of the back of a sheriff's office truck.
WARNING: The contents of this video may be disturbing.
Brown first backed his vehicle away from the deputies. Appearing to run out of room to reverse, he puts the vehicle in drive and proceeds forward while turning left into an opening in the group of deputies surrounding his vehicle.
Local district attorney Andrew Womble said Brown's vehicle hit one of the deputies twice during the encounter. Although neither that deputy nor any others reported any injuries.
During the 44 seconds between the deputies jumping out of the truck and Brown driving off and crashing into a tree, the deputies fired 14 shots at Brown, who did not have a weapon in his car.
The state's official autopsy found Brown was killed by a shot to the back of his head. He was hit one other time in the right shoulder. Multiple other bullet holes were found throughout Brown's vehicle.
Womble declined to file any charges against the deputies, saying "Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others."
Two deputies involved in the shooting have returned to work for Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office. One other deputy involved resigned from the force.