District Attorney says deputies' actions were 'justified' in shooting of Andrew Brown Jr.

"Mr. Brown's death, while tragic, was justified, because Mr. Brown's actions caused three deputies with the Pasquotank County Sheriff's Office to reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others," Womble said before showing the body camera video to the public for the first time.
Brown's family, who had already seen the video in question, previously said the video showed Brown, afraid for his life, backing away and then driving off in an attempt to escape being killed.
The deputies were at his home serving arrest and search warrants following an investigation that authorities said linked him with drug-related crimes. They learned of Brown's location and arrived there around 8:30 a.m. to arrest him.
Timeline
The total time the deputies interacted with Brown--from the moment they jumped out of the truck to the moment they pulled Brown's body out of his crashed vehicle--was 44 seconds.
Womble showed four different deputy body camera videos of those 44 seconds.
The video shows the deputies jumping out of the back of their truck, running at Brown's vehicle, cursing and pointing guns at him.
Brown begins reversing his vehicle away from deputies and toward his home. Before reaching his home, Brown begins driving forward--toward the deputies who had surrounded his vehicle.
As Brown's car begins going forward, one deputy is forced to sidestep the vehicle to avoid being hit.
"Brown's precise speed in attempting to flee and striking deputy Lundsford is uncertain. But that he drove recklessly and endangered the officers, is not uncertain. Therefore I find that Brown's actions and conduct were indeed dangerous by the time of the shooting," Womble said.
A lot of the disagreement between family and the DA lies with Brown's intent during that short exchange with law enforcement. Brown's family and attorneys have said the video shows Brown backing away from and then turning away from the deputy in an effort to drive off.
"We were able to see Mr. Brown sitting in his vehicle -- that he was ambushed as the sheriff's office made their way to his residence," one attorney for the Brown family previously said. "Appearing to be surprised. At all times his hands were visible. At all times he did not appear to be a threat."
Womble says deputy Lundsford was struck twice by Brown's vehicle. Although he admits he has no evidence that Lundsford or any other deputy was injured during the incident.
"I cannot clarify whether there were any injuries sustained. I do not know that," Womble said.
The shots
According to Womble, the first of the 14 total shots fired by the deputies entered the front windshield of Brown's car. Several more shots are fired through the passenger and rear passenger door and window. Finally, as Brown drives off, more shots are fired through the back of the car.
Brown's car travels a short distance before crashing into a tree. The same deputies who shot him run to the crash site and remove his body from the vehicle.
Investigators did not find a weapon inside Brown's vehicle.
"I find that the facts of this case clearly illustrate that the officers who used deadly force on Andrew Brown Jr. did so reasonably and only when a violent felon used a deadly weapon to place their lives in danger," Womble said.
Womble went on to say that the law does not require the danger to law enforcement to be "actual." As long as the danger is "apparent," it can justify the use of force, although Womble said he believes the deputies faced both apparent and actual danger during their interaction with Brown.
"The constitution does not require police to gamble with their lives in the face of a serious threat of harm," Womble said.
Autopsy
Womble said the official autopsy has not be finalized, but preliminary results from the medical examiner's office showed Brown had suffered two gunshot wounds: one to the right shoulder and one to the back of the head. The cause of death appears to be multiple gunshot wounds.
The autopsy also found a substance consistent with crystal meth was found in Brown's mouth at the time of his death.
Autopsy PC, the company Brown's family hired to perform an independent autopsy, said Brown was shot four times in the right arm, and then once -- fatally -- in the back of the head.
Gov. Roy Cooper has previously recommended that a special prosecutor handle the case.
The deputies
Seven Pasquotank deputies involved in the episode were initially placed on administrative leave, but four of them were allowed to return to duty after it was determined they did not fire shots at Brown, officials said.
The three deputies who opened fire on Brown were identified by Pasquotank County Sheriff Tommy Wooten as Investigator Daniel Meads, Deputy Sheriff II Robert Morgan and Cpl. Aaron Lewellyn. Meads and Morgan have each been with the sheriff's office for more than five years, and Lewellyn has served over two years.
Police records show investigators wanted to search the home to prove that he sold and was in possession of "crack" cocaine, methamphetamine and heroin. According to the warrants, detectives used an undercover informant to record audio and video of them purchasing "crack" cocaine and methamphetamine from Brown on numerous occasions.
The reaction
The police shooting, described as an "execution" by Brown's family members, has drawn national attention to the small, majority Black city in the state's rural northeastern corner. Protesters and civil rights leaders have demanded full release of the video.
The ACLU of NC said in a statement on Tuesday that the DA's ruling is "a sign that the system is working as it was designed to."
"It should not come as a surprise that the criminal legal system has upheld the legitimacy of another police murder of a Black person," the statement said. "Communities deserve justice and accountability, but history shows justice for people of color is rare in a system that was built upon slavery and has been modified over time to control and limit the lives of those who are not white."
Brown's son Jha'rod Ferebee said last week after viewing the body camera video that he thought the shooting never should have happened.
"My father did not deserve to die at all," Ferebee said. "He did not deserve to get killed. In any way shape or form, he did not pose any threat at all. Come court, there's no way that this could be justified. There's no way possible."
Attorneys for the family have released the following statement on Tuesday:
"Andrew Brown Jr., his grieving family, and this community deserve answers. And they received anything but from D.A. Womble's attempt to whitewash this unjustified killing. To say this shooting was justified, despite the known facts, is both an insult and a slap in the face to Andrew's family, the Elizabeth City community, and to rational people everywhere. Not only was the car moving away from officers, but four of them did not fire their weapons - clearly they did not feel that their lives were endangered. And the bottom line is that Andrew was killed by a shot to the back of the head. Interestingly, none of these issues were appropriately addressed in today's press conference.
"We demand that the court release the full video and State Bureau of Investigation report that will help shed some much needed daylight on this case and bring a small measure of justice to this family and this community. Because we certainly got neither transparency nor justice today. We request that the Federal Department of Justice intervene immediately."