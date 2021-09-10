Family of Andy Banks, killed while selling car 1 year ago, celebrates life with gift to NC State

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's been nearly a year since Andy Banks, 39, was killed while trying to sell his SUV on Craigslist.
For Banks' family, it's been a tough year. Incredibly, Banks' parents said it was during their darkest moment that they found some peace and pride in the man their son was.
"I wish I had known. I wish I had hugged him one more time to tell him how proud I was," his mother Robin Banks said.
Banks was adventurous, funny, and most of all...'he was the symbol of kindness," his mother said.
On September 12, 2020, police said Andy met up with Justin Merritt in the Village parking lot to sell his SUV off of Craigslist. He was a missing person for almost a week before police found his body in Virginia.
Bill, Banks' father, said he wishes his son would've asked to see Merritt's drivers license before agreeing to meet.
"Had my son required this ID for the purpose of letting this individual know that other people were going to know who he is, it might've had a different outcome," Bill said.
The Banks family hope others learn from Andy's experience but most of all they're grateful for a a year of love and support.
"They give us comfort. I need them. I need them for healing, and I don't mind saying so." Robin said. "They've just been so loving and caring and a support that we could not go forward without it."
That support continues this weekend. His family and friends are getting together on Sunday for a picnic to celebrate Andy's life. They've raised tens of thousands of dollars for an endowment that will provide scholarships NC State students.
