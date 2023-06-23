Amber Alert issued for 16-year-old Durham girl last seen at bus stop near Hoover Road Apartments

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 16-year-old Durham girl vanished from a bus stop and is now the subject of an Amber Alert.
Aniha Hooper was last seen around 2 a.m. at a bus stop near Angier Avenue and Hoover Road.
Durham Police Department said Hooper often visits the Hoover Road Apartments.
She's a Black female standing 4-foot-5 and weighing around 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a blonde head covering, gray shorts and an orange and white basketball jersey.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
