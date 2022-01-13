Raleigh man charged with animal cruelty

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Wake County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man after deputies found dead dogs at his home.The sheriff's office said Wednesday that Tavis Pearce, 29, has been charged with two felony counts of animal cruelty and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.Deputies were called to assist Animal Control Officers shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday in the 5900 block of Leamon Wright Drive.On arrival, deputies found one recently dead dog chained to a tree and the remains of another chained to another tree. A third dog appeared malnourished. After investigating, deputies said Pearce was identified as the person in charge of taking care of the dogs.Pearce was booked into the Wake County Detention Center with his bond set at $10,000.