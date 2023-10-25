Another person charged in Wake County animal cruelty case

Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed additional charges in a large-scale animal cruelty case in Garner that dates back to September.

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's Office has filed additional charges in a large-scale animal cruelty case in Garner that dates back to September.

Namee Barakat, 59, is now charged with 32 counts of felony animal cruelty.

Deputies determined Barakat failed to provide the means necessary to take care of the more than 170 animals being kept at the property on Trudy Lane, that he owns.

Barakat turned himself in at the Wake County Detention Center where he was processed and given a $160,000 bond.

Ronald Avery Kearney and Mohamed Dwey-Dari were charged in this case back on September 18.