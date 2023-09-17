More than 200 animals found dead, emaciated at Garner home, owners facing multiple changes

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- Two people in Garner are facing multiple charges after more than 200 animals were found emaciated and some were found dead.

According to the Wake County Sheriff's Office, Wake County Animal Control officers responded to an animal cruelty case in the 7500 block of Trudy Lane on Friday. When officers arrived they found more than 200 animals emaciated and some dead.

After an investigation, officers and deputies determined that Ronald Kearney and Mohamed Dweydari lived on the property and were the caretakers of the sheep, cows, goats, mini horse, donkey, fowl, and a kitten.

Officials said due to many factors, several animals were humanely euthanized and some died while investigators were on scene. Veterinarians with the Wake County Animal Control were able to place the animals that could be saved into rehabilitation facilities.

Kearney is being charged with 90 counts of felony animal cruelty and is being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $90,000.00 secured bond.

Dweydari was cited with one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

