Another arrest in deadly shooting of man protecting mother in Johnston County armed robbery, 1 at large

JOHNSTON COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies arrested two men Thursday believed to be involved in the shooting of a man who died while protecting his mother at a gas station.

A week after the incident, officials said Bobby Mclean Jr. turned himself in at the Johnston County Sheriff's Office. Mclean was charged with murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Mclean is being held in the Johnston County Jail under no bond.

One of the suspects, Manuel Patterson, was in jail on a robbery charge when he was charged with murder and robbery at the Scotchman.

Investigators are now searching for John Pettiway III

Jamie Manuel Patterson, Bobby Gene Mclean Jr., John Wesley Pettiway III



The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. on November 14, at a Scotchman gas station near the intersection of NC Highway 210 and Interstate 40.

Robbers shot and killed 23-year-old Joseph Bowling, who reportedly stepped in front of a gun aimed at his mother, who worked at the store.

While bleeding, Bowling chased the robbers out of the store and then collapsed. Bowling's stepfather said Bowling's mother held him when he took his last breath.

Authorities also said the same robbers are suspected in two other convenience store holdups in the area.

Anyone with information is urged to call either the Garner Police Department at (919) 772-8810 or the Johnston County Sheriff's Office at (919) 989-5010.I.
