Police ID man killed in double shooting in downtown Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Raleigh Police have identified a man who died in a double shooting Monday that also left a woman injured in downtown Raleigh.

Police said Anthony Lamar Alexander, 35, died as a result of his injuries.

The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Edenton Street and North East Street.

The woman suffered what police said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said this shooting does not appear to be a random act.

No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.

