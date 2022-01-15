Police ID man killed in double shooting in downtown Raleigh

Police said Anthony Lamar Alexander, 35, died as a result of his injuries.
The shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. Monday near the intersection of East Edenton Street and North East Street.
The woman suffered what police said appear to be non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said this shooting does not appear to be a random act.
No arrests have been made. The case remains under investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or to go to the CrimeStoppers website. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for anonymous tips that help solve cases.
