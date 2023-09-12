WATCH LIVE

Roxboro woman celebrates 102 birthday with ice cream

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 8:39PM
Friends and family gathered Tuesday to throw Antoinette Chase a very special party.

ROXBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Roxboro woman celebrated her 102nd birthday Tuesday.

Friends and family gathered to throw Antoinette Chase a very special party.

She was born in Washington D.C. on Sept. 12, 1921.

Chase worked for 30 years as an administrative clerk at the Office of Personnel Management for the federal government.

"I just think it's a blessing that God has kept her here, because of what she did early on in her life in terms of being of service to others. And I think this is, again, her crowning, crowning glory," Chase's nephew told ABC11.

To celebrate the milestone birthday, Chase enjoyed some chocolate and vanilla ice cream.

