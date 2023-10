The fifth annual Festa Italiana kicked off in Apex on Sunday.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- The fifth annual Festa Italiana kicked off in Apex on Sunday.

The event took over the Southern Peak Brewery and celebrated Italian culture, music, food, wine, and more.

Festa Italiana Raleigh was founded by a small group of Italian-Americans in the Triangle.

The event also featured live music from Jason Damico and an array of vendors selling the best flavors and fashions of Italy.

ALSO SEE: Thousands attended final Saturday at the North Carolina State Fair: 'It's crowded'