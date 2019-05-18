Apex native Drew Pescaro has final surgery after UNC-Charlotte shooting

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A college student from Apex injured in the UNC-Charlotte shooting said he's made it through his final surgery.
Drew Pescaro posted a before and after picture Friday on Twitter, letting his friends know he had his final surgery this morning.
Pescaro was one of four students injured in a classroom shooting at the hands of alleged gunman Trystan Terrell, 22, on April 30.
Reed Parlier, 19, and Riley Howell, 21, were killed in the shooting.
Earlier this week, Pescaro made other milestones in his recovery, walking on his own in the hospital and eating his first meal since the shooting.
