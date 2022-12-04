Christmas parades kick off across the Triangle Saturday

'It's definitely great for the community to come together'

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- 'Tis the season' to be jolly in Apex, where hundreds of people gathered to watch the Apex Rotary Christmas Parade on Saturday.

"This is our second time," Cary resident Emanuele Nocco said. "We're here also because our son plays in the marching band."

The parade is the only nighttime holiday parade in Wake County, according to Apex, and one of several holiday parades that kicked off on the first Saturday of December in the Triangle. This comes as several towns made changes to their holiday parade after the accidental death of 11-year-old Hailey Brooks in the Raleigh Christmas Parade two weeks ago.

The City of Fayetteville, for example, heightened their security and senses at their holiday parade with more space and time in between parade participants.

"What happened in Raleigh is really sad, and really unfortunate," Apex resident Catherine Mazur said. "I would think that other towns that are continuing to do this have learned from that which is one of those things where we need to."

For dance mom Angela Edwards, it's still tough to process what happened.

"My heart breaks for that family and my heart breaks for that whole dance team," Edwards said. "I actually get very emotional thinking about it. Our daughters are in a parade next week in Holly Springs so (safety is) definitely top of mind."

However, by keeping Christmas traditions alive, the parade is much needed for the Apex community.

"It's definitely great for the community to come together, support each other, look out for everyone's children make sure everybody's safe," Edwards said.