Woman charged in Apex incident where SBI agent shot, killed teen outside Academy Sports

Siomara Maribel Sibrian was arrested and charged in connection with a suspected shoplifting incident in Apex that ended with an SBI agent killing the man she was with.

APEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- Apex police said Thursday that a woman who was with a man who was shot and killed by an SBI agent after an alleged shoplifting incident in April has been arrested and charged.

It happened on the afternoon of April 11 outside the Academy Sports + Outdoors store in the 1150 block of Pine Plaza Drive. The woman, whose name had not been previously released, was involved in a physical altercation with the SBI agent when Apex officers arrived, police said.

Siomara Maribel Sibrian, 21, was arrested and charged with two counts of felony larceny and possession of a stolen firearm, as well as resisting a public officer.

Sibrian, of Pittsboro, is in the custody of the Wake County Sheriff's Office.

According to investigators, the situation started inside the Academy Sports when Sibrian allegedly tried to steal ammunition. She and the man she was with ran out of the store and got into their car but were approached by SBI agent Denzel Ward.

When police officers arrived, Sibrian and Ward were fighting in the parking lot and the other man, 18-year-old Dayve Sanchez, was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries.

Investigators said Ward was on duty and opened fire on Sanchez, who investigators said was believed to have been carrying a weapon. Apex officers said they found a weapon next to Sanchez's body during their investigation.

Apex Police Chief Jason Armstrong said that a stolen AR-15-type rifle was recovered at the scene. The ammunition that Sibrian is accused of trying to steal would have fit that rifle, which was reported stolen out of Siler City.