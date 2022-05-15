assault

Police seeking victims of Arby's manager accused of urinating in milkshakes for sexual gratification

Stephen Sharp confessed to downloading, distributing child pornography, having a sexual interest in children, police say
By KPTV Staff
Police cars

(Shutterstock)

VANCOUVER, Washington -- The Vancouver Police Department is seeking victims who may have been customers at an Arby's in October stemming from an investigation of a man for child pornography and assault charges, KPTV reported.

VPD said on Tuesday, Stephen Sharp was interviewed by detectives. He confessed to downloading and distributing child pornography and having a sexual interest in children.

Sharp confirmed his employment as the night manager at Arby's located at 221 Northeast 104th Avenue in Vancouver. After issuing a search warrant, a video was revealed of Sharp urinating in a milkshake mix container from Arby's. Sharp confessed to detectives he urinated at least twice into the milkshake mix for sexual gratification.

Police are asking if you purchased a milkshake from this Arby's location on Oct. 30 or Oct. 31, 2021. Detectives have not located any evidence that Arby's or its franchisee were aware of Sharp's actions.

Sharp was taken to the Clark County Jail on the following charges:

4 counts (charging max) of Possession of Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct 4 counts (charging max) of Dealing Depictions of Minor Engaged in Sexually Explicit Conduct Assault II

(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
washingtonchild pornographyassaultfoodfast food restaurantpolice
ASSAULT
Wake Forest man charged with assault at motel
Carrboro police searching for suspect in sexual assault of jogger
Man who assaulted crew, duct taped to seat on Philly plane sentenced
NYPD veteran convicted of assaulting officer in Capitol riot
TOP STORIES
LIVE RADAR: Severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 9 p.m.
What we know about the victims of the Buffalo shooting
Police ID 2 people found dead at Fayetteville home
Retired cop who confronted gunman in Buffalo shooting hailed as 'hero'
Gas prices hit a record nationwide high, Triangle prices vary
Suspect identified in church shooting that killed 1, injured 5
Alleged Buffalo shooter's prior threat, hospital stay face scrutiny
Show More
Shooter fired 50 rounds in Buffalo supermarket attack: Police
Pres. Biden announces plan to ease burden of housing costs
Hayti Heritage Center to hold meetings on future of neighborhood
Milk banks interest spike as baby formula shortage continues
Dr. Ashley Ward tries to overcome challenges in run for Congress
More TOP STORIES News