'It's a shame': Father of slain Fort Bragg soldier speaks out

The father of Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo said his son was a rising star in and outside of the Army before he was tragically taken away in a Sept. 15 shooting. Two men are in custody..

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- For the first time, the family of a Fort Bragg soldier who was shot and killed last week is speaking out.

The father of Sgt. Nicholas Antonio Bobo said his son was a rising star in and outside of the Army before he was tragically taken away.

Antonio Bobo said his son had already garnered great success as an E5 sergeant at only 22. But Sgt. Bobo's accomplishments and personality were much bigger than his work in the military.

"Nicholas was loving," Bobo said. "Nicholas was fun. Nicholas was energetic. Nicholas was the every young person's inspiration to say, 'hey, I made it. You can make it.'"

Bobo said that in addition to being a loving dad and father, Nicholas Bobo had aspirations of growing his business as a manager in the entertainment industry. He was also on the verge of buying a house for his young family.

However, that was all wiped out when he was shot and killed on Sept. 15 at his apartment complex on Enclave Drive. Fayetteville police said Thursday that the suspects, Timothy Renae Nava, 18, and Nizer Marquise Bennett, 19, are in custody. Bobo's car was found in Durham during the investigation. Police said his car was taken after the shooting.

"He was living his best life and it's a shame that it was taken from him," Antonio Bobo said. "I guess the only comfort I can find is he left us on top. He left us happy, doing what he wanted to do."

Nicholas Bobo leaves behind his wife, daughter, parents and younger sister. Despite the pain of losing his son, Antonio Bobo said he is determined to forgive and keep his family together.