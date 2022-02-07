'Artists Inspired by Music,' a treat for the eyes and ears

LOS ANGELES -- At the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, a new exhibit is combining visual art with music.Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined brings iconic and influential music artists together with some of the best visual artists of today.The result is a gallery full of unique artwork that represents some of the most popular musicians from Interscope's music catalog. The exhibition includes over 50 works, inspired by some of your favorite musicians such as Dr. Dre, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, Nine Inch Nails, and Lady Gaga.Artists Inspired by Music: Interscope Reimagined is on display at LACMA through February 13th.Website: