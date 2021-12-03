Pedestrian killed on US 401 was Rolesville HS student, driver sought on multiple charges

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- The pedestrian hit and killed by a vehicle on northbound US 401 between Lillie Liles and Forestville roads has been identified as a Rolesville High School student.

The Highway Patrol said 17-year-old Ashlee Marie Llagostera, a junior at the school, was walking on the paved shoulder of US 401 northbound at approximately 1:30 a.m. when she was struck by a white 2016 Dodge Ram pickup that was traveling north on US 401.

Troopers said the truck traveled to the right of the white line onto the paved shoulder, striking Llagostera before leaving the scene.

Troopers didn't get to the scene until 7:27 a.m., but later learned that the driver and his pickup were involved in a separate crash in the same area near the time when Llagostera was struck.

That crash was investigated by Rolesville police, who then contacted the Highway Patrol.

Through the joint investigation, law enforcement officers determined that the Dodge Ram was driven by Wendel Romual Ramirez-Silva, 27, of Raleigh. Warrants have been issued for Ramirez-Silva for aggravated felony death by vehicle, felony hit and run, reckless driving, and driving while license revoked impaired revocation.

The case remains an active investigation.

