abc11 troubleshooter

Troubleshooter helps NC State student after insurer denied claim in car crash that wasn't his fault

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Accident not your fault? Here's why your claim may still be denied

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Car accidents happen every day and even if you're found not at fault by police, you could end up paying for the damage.

A North Carolina State college student learned that the hard way after he was in an crash.

Liam Scott can't open the passenger side door fully on his car. It's not major damage but enough that Scott needs it fixed. This damage happened after an accident in Raleigh's Cameron Village parking lot.

"I saw another car turning out of the spot, sort of diagonal for mine, coming right at me and so I laid on the horn for, you know, the couple of seconds and took her to get to me and didn't make a difference and I got hit," Scott said.

Police responded and according to the report, the other driver was found at fault. Scott turned the claim in to that driver's insurance company and got a call from one of their agents who asked several questions.

"She was asking me questions, one of the things she asked was, could you have moved out of the way, and I said something along the lines of, I mean I could have moved, but she was going to hit me either way and also you know gunning it forward or backward would have been dangerous for everyone else around us because it was really busy parking lot," Scott said.

About a month later, Scott got a denial letter from the insurance company.

"They told us that they weren't going to write the check, since I was partially at fault since I said I could have moved out of the way, even though the whole statement was, I could have moved out of the way, it wouldn't have made a difference it would have endangered people around me. They still used that bit of sentence to justify not paying out." Scott said.

He said he felt the agent took his words out of context, so he contacted Troubleshooter Diane Wilson.

"I didn't want to lose this because I felt so unjustified," he said to Wilson.

Wilson got in touch with Kemper and a representative said, "Due to privacy policies, we aren't able to share specific details on this claim. The matter has been resolved."

Scott said his claim was paid.

"I was ecstatic," he said, and he added that he got the check, and said now he is going to repair the damage to his car.

This is a good reminder to be very careful with your words when you talk to an insurance agent. What you say could affect the claim as North Carolina is one of the few states that is an at-fault state for car accidents, if it's found a driver's actions contributed to an accident in any way, the claim could be denied.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financeraleighcar crashnc state universityabc11 troubleshooterinsurancepersonal financecollege studentconsumer concerns
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ABC11 TROUBLESHOOTER
Are extended warranties worth it on back-to-school laptops?
Homeowners forced to wait months for appliance repairs
Getting unemployment benefits still a nightmare for many in NC
Can workers fired over vaccine mandate claim unemployment?
TOP STORIES
Biden says Kabul attackers 'will pay' after 13 troops killed
Shootings occur every five hours this summer in North Carolina: I-Team
4 times more children infected with COVID-19 than this time last year
People are 'angry': Effort to recall Raleigh mayor Baldwin gains steam
LATEST: Unvaccinated people 15.4x more likely to die from COVID-19
Tropical Storm Ida forms with Louisiana landfall favorable
Show More
Kids falling behind on childhood vaccinations, doctors say
Inclusive Raleigh music program offering $1 in-person lessons
Mom says transgender teen's rights were violated by TSA at RDU
WCPSS sees 140 COVID cases in 2 days of school
Gamers camp out for chance to buy coveted graphics card
More TOP STORIES News