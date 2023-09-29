Woman arrested after gun found on Mebane school campus

MEBANE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman is facing charges after a gun was found during an incident at a Mebane school campus.

Mebane Police said that two parents in the car line Friday morning at Audrey W. Garrett Elementary School, 2334 Old Hillsborough Road, were involved in some sort of dispute.

One of the parents, Danisha Barber, 29, of Mebane, was charged with possession of a firearm on school property.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened just before 8 a.m. and it appeared to be an isolated incident.

The Alamance-Burlington School System said it was cooperating with Mebane Police.

Mebane Police said there was no evidence of any threat to the school, staffers or students.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone who witnessed or has additional information regarding this case is asked to please contact the Mebane Police Department at (919) 563-9031.