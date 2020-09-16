u.s. & world

More than 20 injured in crane accident in Austin, Texas

The file photo shows the late fall skyline of Austin, Texas, with Interstate 35 in the foreground. (Robert Daemmrich Photography Inc/Corbis via Getty Images, File)

AUSTIN, Texas -- Two cranes collided and at least partially collapsed at a construction site in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday, injuring at least 22 people, authorities said.

Footage posted by TV station KVUE showed two cranes tangled several stories above a building under construction a few miles north of downtown in a rapidly growing neighborhood that includes residential, retail and office space. The development also includes a children's hospital near the accident site.

At least 22 people were hurt, including at least seven who were being treated and prepped for transport to a hospital, Austin-Travis County EMS reported. At least eight ambulances were headed to the scene.

TV footage showed one of the crane operators still inside the crane cabin, although it did not appear to be damaged.


Authorities described it as a "crane collision" and a "structural collapse," but they did not immediately provide more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
texasaustintexas newscrane accidentu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
Vanessa Guillen bill being presented on Capitol Hill today
Firefighters exhausted, resources run thin amid West Coast wildfires
Fact checking President Trump's ABC News town hall
With ink barely dry on $177M deal, Deshaun Watson sued
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2-year-old boy shot in Fayetteville, police say
Hurricane Sally makes landfall near Gulf Shores, Alabama
Sally could dump 3 to 5 inches of rain on central NC
Suspect connected to missing Raleigh man arrives in NC
US says it plans to provide free COVID-19 vaccine to all Americans
Woman dies in Boston elevator accident
Satellites show smoke from US wildfires reaches Europe
Show More
LATEST: NC in the yellow zone for cases, White House report says
Wake County Schools targets Oct. 26 return date for Plan B students
Trump faces uncommitted voters during ABC News town hall
Big Ten football to return next month
NC Weather: Rain from Sally arrives tonight
More TOP STORIES News