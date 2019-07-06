Authorities investigating after fire breaks out at Crabtree Valley Mall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities are investigating after they say a fire at Crabtree Valley Mall was intentionally set.

It happened on Friday in a second-floor dressing room at Macy's.

Investigators told ABC11 the small blaze triggered the sprinklers and the fire quickly disappeared.

ABC11 is working to learn who or what started the fire.

Authorities said there were no injuries in the fire.
