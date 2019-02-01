TROUBLESHOOTER

5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty

Troubleshooter Diane Wilson explains everything you need to know about those calls and letters about your vehicle warranty.

Diane Wilson and Tonya Simpson
People across our area are getting letters in the mail and phone calls warning them that their vehicle warranties are about to or have already expired, but many of them may not be legit.

ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker showed the Troubleshooter team a flyer he got in the mail that read "response to this notice requested." The letter is about activating a new vehicle service contract and goes on to say the notice was sent so he could avoid having a lapse in warranty coverage.

If you get a letter like that or a phone call offering you a new or extended vehicle warranty do your research before taking any action.

  • Don't agree to anything over the phone. Request information and a service contract be sent to you in the mail or via email.
  • Read the entire agreement. Take a close look at all documentation and make sure you understand exactly what is covered and what is not covered.
  • Find information on deductibles. You should know exactly how much you will have to pay out of pocket if you need work done to your vehicle.
  • Research the company. Look for testimonials or complaints about the company to see what others are saying.
  • Make sure your vehicle can be covered. High mileage or the age of a vehicle could make coverage for your vehicle null and void.
