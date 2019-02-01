5 things to know before paying for a new vehicle warranty

Don't agree to anything over the phone . Request information and a service contract be sent to you in the mail or via email.

Look for testimonials or complaints about the company to see what others are saying. Make sure your vehicle can be covered. High mileage or the age of a vehicle could make coverage for your vehicle null and void.

People across our area are getting letters in the mail and phone calls warning them that their vehicle warranties are about to or have already expired, but many of them may not be legit.ABC11 Meteorologist Don "Big Weather" Schwenneker showed the Troubleshooter team a flyer he got in the mail that read "response to this notice requested." The letter is about activating a new vehicle service contract and goes on to say the notice was sent so he could avoid having a lapse in warranty coverage.If you get a letter like that or a phone call offering you a new or extended vehicle warranty do your research before taking any action.