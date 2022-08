CUTENESS ALERT: Baby sea turtles emerge, head for the ocean

The Folly Beach Turtle Watch Program shared a video Sunday of newly hatched sea turtles emerging from their nest and making their way to the ocean.

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WTVD) -- Need some cuteness in your life? Look no further.

More than two dozen little turtles came out and headed for the surf at Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Sea turtles are beginning to hatch all along the Carolina coast. If you see them emerge, you're asked to enjoy but please don't interfere with nature.