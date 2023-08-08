'The Bachelorette' Charity Lawson talks shocking exit, choosing herself.

'The Bachelorette' Charity Lawson talks about the shocking exit of a fan favorite and choosing herself.

Lawson says her decision was an empowering moment in her journey to love.

LOS ANGELES -- Bachelor Nation, you didn't see that coming did you?

Fantasy Suite week in Fiji started with what might be the most shocking exit of the season. Charity Lawson sent fan favorite Xavier home after he admitted to not only cheating on a previous girlfriend, but not being able to promise Charity he wouldn't cheat on her.

Lawson, who said she has dealt with infidelity in previous relationships, was floored, and the more they talked, the more dramatic things got. At one point, Xavier told her in his heart there's no doubt she is the one. But in his mind, there is doubt and said he needed to see more from her.

That did not sit well with our Bachelorette and Lawson sent Xavier home without them going to the Fantasy Suite.

"Definitely a shocking moment," Lawson revealed to On The Red Carpet, "Looking back on it and watching it back, I think even then I was a little still too generous."

"Knowing I was seeing these things and these things are being brought up in this moment, I was like 'uh uh. Enough is enough,'" Lawson said. "We're at this point in the journey where you know I really want a forever and I can't sacrifice my happiness and I can't not be selfish in this moment and not prioritize myself."

"It was really tough being in that environment," Xavier told On The Red Carpet. "My head was just like whoa. But my heart was like I had no doubt. And I tried to express that."

His expressions were not enough for Lawson.

"It's definitely an empowering moment in choosing myself and choosing not to put up with anything else or you know give any more graces to things that I don't need to," Lawson said.

The drama wasn't over for Lawson in this episode, though. Lawson went on two amazing dates with Joey and Dotun, where she told them both she loved them.

And just as she was coming to terms with those feelings, Aaron showed up in Fiji, surprising Lawson while she was at the pool.

"I can't believe what's happening," Lawson told viewers.

The two had a heart-to-heart and Lawson told Aaron she was excited he was back and that she was falling in love with him.

"What are we gonna do? It's a lot. There's a lot on the line," Lawson confesses.

"The Bachelorette" airs Mondays at 8pm EST/7pm CST on ABC.