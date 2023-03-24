'The Bachelorette,' 'Jeopardy! Masters' among ABC summer premieres announced today

LOS ANGELES -- Spring may have just begun, but we're already thinking about summer! ABC has announced premiere dates for its summer programming and viewers will have new and returning shows to last them the whole season.

"Judge Steve Harvey" returns to your TV screens May 9.

"Jeopardy! Masters" kicks off a three-week super tournament May 8 with the champion being crowned May 24.

Following that finale is a special preview of the new show "The Prank Panel," where Johnny Knoxville, Eric Andre and Gabourey Sidibe help everyday people plot elaborate pranks. It'll settle into its regular timeslot Sunday, July 9, sharing that night with "Celebrity Family Feud" and "The 100,000 Pyramid."

"The Wonder Years" is back for season 2 beginning June 14.

Get a double dose of reality on June 26 when Kevin and Frankie Jonas return with another season of "Claim to Fame." And Charity Lawson takes the lead and looks for love in "The Bachelorette." See what advice Bachelor Zach gave Charity in the video above.

And the competition continues with "Generation Gap," "Press Your Luck" and "The Chase" on June 29.