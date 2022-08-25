Fraternity brothers welcome Durham students back to school with supplies

Men like Michael Page of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity look forward to returning for the first day of school in Durham so students can get the school supplies they need.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- We've shared many happy and inspirational back to school moments on ABC11, including the positive reinforcement provided when members of fraternities and sororities applaud students as they return for classes for the fall semester.

Men like Michael Page of the Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity look forward to returning for the first day of school in Durham.

"All of the Greeks, the Divine Nine! It's really critical that we continue to provide an image, a positive image," said Page. "To continue to encourage young people as they enter their first day of school, seeing positive people who can really make a difference in their lives."

Those men proudly wear clothing that displays their membership in Greek organizations that began at HBCUs, short for Historically Black Colleges and Universities, that could inspire secondary school students to pursue higher education.

"Believe it or not, those colors make a difference for them, those uniforms. Because they really want to know 'what is that about, and how do I get involved?, It gives them a very positive image," Page said.

Another opportunity to make a good impression on the students comes on Monday at Durham's Brogden Middle School, where principal Anthony White knows some families are struggling to make ends meet.

"We think about our economy, think about gas prices and food prices, the strain that a lot of parents have and the pressure to make sure their students have what they need," White said.

That's why White, a former math teacher and member of Kappa Alpha Psi, is happy to join his fraternity brothers on a timely mission.

"We talked about ways we could help alleviate some of that stress parents may have. What better way than to have school supplies for the students as they get off the bus or carpool in the morning, on the first day of school?"

They'll provide that assist on Monday. and amplify the positive message those men send the community by simply showing up as academic achievement cheerleaders.

"This first day of school proves that," said Page, "because you go in with the mentality and the attitude that 'I am gonna be successful, like these individuals who are standing around me!'" :09))

Principal Anthony White hopes ABC11 viewers will pitch in, too.

"If anyone wants to contribute to our supply drive, they can donate supplies at the Kappas of Durham Foundation Center, located on Fayetteville Street. Or they can drop off supplies here at Brogden Middle School," he said.