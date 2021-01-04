Durham woman starts small business, thrives after COVID-19 furlough

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Barbara Dajour spends most of her days meetings with clients and creating new content for their respective businesses or social media pages. The work would not exist had it not been for the COVID-19 shutdown."2020 was a great year for me because I was able to blossom in my field and figure out everything," Dajour said.Dajour is a small business owner at age 24.She used to be a full-time makeup artist and would split her time between a couple big-name stores. Dajour was furloughed at the end of March."I was nervous of what I was going to do especially with unemployment. I've never been on unemployment," said Dajour.She wasn't on it for long and could not sit idle.Dajour started Charmant Studios. The company provides services from photography, digital marketing to content curating for local brands and small businesses."For me to be to own a business and run a business and start it during a pandemic and excel is definitely a blessing," Dajour said.Dajour helping to build up others and hoping they can thrive together."We have great treat talent in Durham. We have great talent in the Triangle, so why not release it," she said.