Bats force UNC Health to shutdown childcare center in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (WTVD) -- A childcare center in the Johnston Medical Mall in Smithfield had to shutdown because of bats.

UNC Health Johnston's Early Learning Center (a daycare facility for children ages 6 weeks to 5 years) closed from July 31 until August 8, because a number of bats were found above the ceiling. UNC Health said a small number of those bats did make their way into rooms in the building.

The bats were captured and removed by staff. Then, UNC Health paid a wildlife removal company to help ensure all the bats were gone and would not return.

However, video sent to ABC11 shows another bat inside the same building on August 11.

"It is believed that a single bat which was seen in the south entrance vestibule today (8/11) entered from outside the building, not from the medical mall where the others had been previously," UNC Health said in a statement.

The wildlife removal company remains on site closing off possible access points.