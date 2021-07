EMBED >More News Videos Four dogs presumed to be wolf and German shepherd hybrids are at-large after escaping from their Orange County enclosure.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A bear is stuck in a tree outside Rex Hospital in Raleigh.The bear was spotted in the tree off Lake Boone Trail early Tuesday morning.Animal Control officers are on the scene working to safely remove the bear.They have roped off a section of the parking lot and are keeping visitors at a safe distance.Stay with ABC11 as we get updates throughout the day on this situation.