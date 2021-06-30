Escaped zebra cobra remains on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood

It has been more than 24 hours since Raleigh Police Department sent out the first alert about the escaped zebra cobra.
Officers continue to patrol the neighborhood where the snake was last spotted and urge neighbors to keep their eyes peeled and to call 911 immediately if they spot the snake.
The snake was last spotted in the Brittany Woods neighborhood near Lynn and Leesville roads. It is a zebra cobra, named for its white and black striped scales.
The snake is native to deserts and drier areas in southern Africa. The snake is highly venomous and will bite or spit if cornered. Experts say the snake can spit its venom as far as 9 feet.
NC State Professor of Aquatic, Wildlife, and Zoological Medicine Greg Lewbart said the snake's venom can cause blindness, tissue damage and even death. He said it's most dangerous to small children, cats and dogs.
Owning a venomous snake is legal in North Carolina. However, the owner must follow several guidelines--such as having an escape-proof cage and alerting law enforcement immediately if an escape does occur.
At this time police have not said whether the snake's owner broke any laws in this instance.
