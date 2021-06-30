Pets & Animals

Escaped zebra cobra remains on the loose in Raleigh neighborhood

EMBED <>More Videos

Escaped Raleigh snake remains on the loose

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A highly venomous exotic snake remains on the loose in northwest Raleigh.

It has been more than 24 hours since Raleigh Police Department sent out the first alert about the escaped zebra cobra.

Officers continue to patrol the neighborhood where the snake was last spotted and urge neighbors to keep their eyes peeled and to call 911 immediately if they spot the snake.

The snake was last spotted in the Brittany Woods neighborhood near Lynn and Leesville roads. It is a zebra cobra, named for its white and black striped scales.



The snake is native to deserts and drier areas in southern Africa. The snake is highly venomous and will bite or spit if cornered. Experts say the snake can spit its venom as far as 9 feet.

NC State Professor of Aquatic, Wildlife, and Zoological Medicine Greg Lewbart said the snake's venom can cause blindness, tissue damage and even death. He said it's most dangerous to small children, cats and dogs.

Pet Alert: As dogs roam the yards, snakes may be lurking

Owning a venomous snake is legal in North Carolina. However, the owner must follow several guidelines--such as having an escape-proof cage and alerting law enforcement immediately if an escape does occur.

At this time police have not said whether the snake's owner broke any laws in this instance.

WATCH: The six venomous snakes native to North Carolina
EMBED More News Videos

Here's a look at the six venomous snakes of North Carolina.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsraleighwild animalssnakeanimalsraleigh newslost pet
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Nikole Hannah-Jones UNC tenure vote expected Wednesday
LATEST: North Carolina evictions moratorium to end July 1
No taxis at RDU leave travelers confused, drivers looking for work
Condo searchers eye tropical forecast as effort stretches on
2 kids seriously hurt in rollover crash in Johnston Co.
Some Downtown Fayetteville businesses worried about parking charges
New area code coming to Fayetteville
Show More
Walmart employee tackles deer in Wisconsin store
Mom goes viral on TikTok for bringing son to job interview
Some employers say wage increases haven't helped staffing shortage
Mom killed while dropping off son at Naval Academy
Pandemic Baby Bust: Early data shows decline in births in 2020
More TOP STORIES News