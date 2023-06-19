Singer Bebe Rexha was struck by a cellphone tossed from the crowd at her concert in Manhattan Sunday.

Bebe Rexha injured after cellphone hits her during concert in New York

NEW YORK CITY -- Singer Bebe Rexha was injured and had to stop her show after she was struck by a cellphone tossed from the crowd at a Manhattan concert.

The 33-year-old was hit in the face by the flying phone at The Rooftop at Pier 17 at around 10 p.m. Sunday.

A 27-year-old concertgoer, Nicolas Malvagna of Manalapan, New Jersey, was charged with assault.

He's accused of throwing the phone at the singer.

Malvagna is in police custody and is expected to be arraigned later Monday.

The singer, whose real name is Bleta Rexha, was taken to the hospital to be checked out. One published report said she received three stitches.

A video shows the phone flying up from the crowd and hitting Rexha in the upper left cheek below her eye. She grabbed her face and kneeled down, and the concert ended as she was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

"Absolutely great show ruined by a fan throwing their phone at @BebeRexha hopefully she is ok after that," the fan wrote alongside the video.

On Monday, she posted a note to her fans on Instagram with a picture of her bruised and bandaged face, saying, "I'm good."

Rexha is currently on the "Best F*N Night of My Life" tour, with upcoming appearances that include June 26 in Houston, June 30 and July 1 in Los Angeles, as well as stops in Florida, Atlanta and Dallas.